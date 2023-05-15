Titans Agree to Terms With 14 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted free agents.

A quick look at the players, who will take part in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend:

DT Shakel Brown (Troy)

Brown (6-4, 299) played in 13 games as key backup on Troy’s top-rated defense in 2022 … Started five games in his career … Recorded 32 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.

WR Jacob Copeland (Maryland)

Copeland (6-0, 202) appeared in 12 games in 2022 … Led the team by averaging 14.5 yards per reception … Caught 26 passes for 376 yards, and hauled in a pair of touchdowns.

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison (Oregon State)

Harrison (6-1, 191) led Oregon State with 52 receptions for 604 yards … Scored four touchdowns … Ended his OSU career with 90 catches for 1,147 yards and eight touchdowns.

S Matt Jackson (Eastern Kentucky)

Jackson (6-2, 215) started 10 games in 2022 and led the team with 87 tackles … Also registered 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble … From Nashville, played at Hillsboro High.

CB Steven Jones (Appalachian State)

Jones (5-10, 185) tied for the Sun Belt lead in the regular season with 15 passes defended in 2022 … Also totaled 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack on the season.

S Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

Jones (6-2, 205) started all 12 games in 2022. … Registered 34 tackles, including 4.5 for-loss, three pass breakups and an interception… Converted to nickelback in 2022.

CB Anthony Kendall (Baldwin Wallace)

Kendall (5-10, 180) averaged 5.4 tackles per game, three interceptions, four tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups at Division III Baldwin Wallace in 2022.

RB Charles McClelland (Cincinnati)

McClelland (5-11, 200) appeared in 13 games and started the final 12 in 2022 … Led the Bearcats in rushing and all-purpose yards… Tallied 849 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 146 attempts…Added 14 receptions for 116 yards… Rushed for more than 100 yards three different times.

DE TK McClendon (Eastern Kentucky)

McClendon (6-5, 300) started all 12 games in 2022 and led Eastern Kentucky with 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks … added 58 tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

OLB Caleb Murphy (Ferris State)

Murphy (6-4, 245) tallied 40 sacks and 60.5 tackles for a loss in his two seasons at Ferris State, including 25.5 in 2022 when he helped lead the Bulldogs to their second consecutive D-II national title.

T John Ojukwu (Boise State)

Ojukwu (6-6, 315) was selected All-Mountain West First Team in 2022 after being the only Bronco to start all 14 games on offense. … Was also All-Mountain West first team in 2021 after starting all 12 games at left tackle.

LB Otis Reese (Mississippi)

Reese (6-3, 225) started 11 games for the Rebels in 2022 … Finished second on the team with 84 total tackles, with 8 coming for a loss … Added 3 sacks … Came up with 1 fumble recovery and hauled in 1 interception on the season.

OLB Thomas Rush (Minnesota)

Rush (6-3, 250) started all 13 games in 2022 and made 34 tackles (20 solo) … Had 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while also breaking up two passes and forced one fumble.

K Trey Wolff (Texas Tech)

Wolff (6-4, 210) finished his career by connecting on 42-of-52 career field goal attempts and 107-of-110 PATs … Totaled 233 points overall over 45 career games as a Red Raider … Ended his career ranked fifth all-time in program history for successful field goals (42) and PATs (107) … one of eight kickers in program history to nail 40 or more field goals in a career.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS