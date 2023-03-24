Titans Add Three More Assistants to Coaching Staff

From TennesseeTitans.com

NASHVILLE – Titans coach Mike Vrabel has added three new assistant coaches to his staff:

Matt Jones, who will serve as an offensive line assistant coach.

Tom Quinn, who will serve as a special teams assistant coach.

Anthony Levine, who will also serve as a special teams assistant coach.

Jones spent the past four seasons at Tennessee-Martin, where he served as run-game coordinator, offensive line coach and tight ends coach. Prior to joining UT-Martin, Jones had stops as an offensive line coach at Texas Southern (2017-18), Jackson State (2016), Tulane (2014-15), Villanova (tight ends, 2013), Avila University (2011-12) and the University of Saint Francis (Illinois) (2002-10).

He’ll work under new Titans offensive line coach, Jason Houghtaling, and alongside assistant offensive line coach Mike Sullivan.

Quinn was a long-time special teams coach with the New York Giants, where he served from 2006-2021. Quinn served under four Giants head coaches, and he was part of two Super Bowl winning teams. Prior to joining the Giants, Quinn served as a special teams coach in the college ranks at Stanford, San Jose State, and James Madison and he also worked on staffs at Davidson, Holy Cross and Boston University.

Levine played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was a special teams ace. Levine was a part of two Super Bowl winning teams in Baltimore. He played a total of 146 games and recorded 62 special teams stops, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a safety, he tallied five starts, 149 tackles and two interceptions.

Levine entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee State. While playing on the practice squad at Green Bay earlier in his career, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nicknamed Levine “Master of Disaster” because of his pesky play in practices.

Retiring after the 2021 season, he worked as a coaching/scouting assistant for the Ravens.

He’ll work under Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.