Titans Add Sarah Bailey as Director of Football Research and Development

The Tennessee Titans hired Sarah Bailey as Director of Football Research and Development.

Bailey joins the Titans after spending six years with the Rams in their analytics department. She originally joined the Rams as a Football Analyst in 2017 and was promoted to Manager – Football Analytics in 2020.

In here role with the Titans, Bailey will lead the analytics department, which will provide information to assist the coaching staff and scouting departments, both college and pro.

A mathematics major at the University of the Pacific, Bailey also competed on the track and cross-country teams as an athlete for the Tigers. She went on to earn her master’s degree in statistics from Simon Fraser University in Canada.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

