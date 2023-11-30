Titans Add DL Jaleel Johnson Back to 53-Man Roster

November 29, 2023 – NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson back to the team’s 53-man roster.

Johnson was waived earlier this month after playing in six games for the Titans earlier this season.

Johnson has been credited with 12 tackles on the season.

A fourth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa, Johnson was signed by the Titans earlier this offseason. He has spent time with five teams in his NFL career – the Vikings, Texans, Saints, Falcons and Titans.

In 80 career games, with 21 starts, Johnson has been credited with 137 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, Johnson started all 16 games for the Vikings and totaled 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

During his college playing days at Iowa, Johnson posted 113 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

