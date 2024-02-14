Titans Add 10 New Assistant Coaches and Retain 11 Others

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans added 10 new coaches and retained 11 others as head coach Brian Callahan builds his first coaching staff.

Those joining the staff have decades of NFL experience.

The new assistant coaches on offense are Bill Callahan, Offensive Line; Tyke Tolbert, Wide Receivers; Randy Jordan, Running Backs; Bo Hardegree, Quarterbacks; and Payton McCollum, Assistant Wide Receivers. On the defensive staff, the new coaches are Frank Bush, Linebackers; Steve Jackson, Secondary/Safeties; Tracy Rocker, Defensive Line and Ben Bloom, Outside Linebackers. Tom Jones joins the staff as Assistant to the Head Coach.

The staff also includes coaches who were on the staff last year, some in new roles – Chris Harris, Passing Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks; Justin Outten, Tight Ends; Anthony Levine Sr., Assistant Special Teams; Clinton McMillan, Assistant Defensive Line/Pass Rush Specialist; Lori Locust, Defensive Quality Control; Kylan Butler, Offensive Assistant; Matt Jones, Offensive Assistant; Luke Stocker, Offensive Assistant and from the Strength and Conditioning staff Brian Bell, Tyler Rouse and Haley Roberts.

Several spots on the coaching roster, including Special Teams Coordinator, still need to be filled. The team previously announced the additions of Dennard Wilson as Defensive Coordinator and Nick Holz as Offensive Coordinator.

Bill Callahan – Offensive Line

Bill Callahan brings 46 years of coaching experience, including 25 years in the NFL and six as a head coach (two at Oakland and four at the University of Nebraska). During his time in the NFL, he has spent 22 seasons coaching the offensive line and seven years as offensive coordinator. He has guided 14 offensive linemen to a total of 35 Pro Bowl selections.

Tyke Tolbert – Wide Receivers

Tyke Tolbert brings 21 years of NFL wide receiver coaching experience to the Titans. Over his career he has worked with a star-studded group of receivers, including D.J. Moore, Odell Beckham Jr., Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Lee Evans and Anquan Bolden.

Randy Jordan – Running Backs

Randy Jordan has been named Running Backs coach after spending the last 10 seasons (2014-23) with the Washington Commanders. A former running back himself, Jordan spent nine seasons in the league, appearing in 122 career games with the Jaguars and Raiders.

Bo Hardegree – Quarterbacks

Bo Hardegree has been named Quarterbacks coach after spending the last two seasons (2022-23) with the Las Vegas Raiders. A University of Tennessee product, Hardegree brings 16 years of coaching experience to the post, including the last 10 seasons in the NFL.

Payton McCollum – Assistant Wide Receivers

Payton McCollum has been named Assistant Wide Receivers coach after spending last season as a Defensive Assistant for the Indianapolis Colts. McCollum brings nine years of coaching experience, including three in the NFL.

Frank Bush – Linebackers

Frank Bush has been named Linebackers coach. A veteran of 32 NFL coaching campaigns and a former Houston Oilers draft pick, Bush returns to the organization after spending the last three seasons (2021-23) as the Atlanta Falcons Linebackers coach.

Steve Jackson – Secondary/Safeties

Steve Jackson has been named Secondary/Safties coach after spending the last two seasons (2022-23) with the Atlanta Falcons. A former Houston Oilers draft pick who played nine seasons for the organization, Jackson is entering his 21st season coaching in the NFL.

Ben Bloom – Outside Linebackers

Ben Bloom has been named Outside Linebackers coach after spending the last four seasons (2020-23) with the Cleveland Browns. Bloom is entering his 15st season coaching in the NFL.

Tracy Rocker – Defensive Line

Tracy Rocker has been named Defensive Line coach. A 32-year coaching veteran, Rocker returns to the organization after spending the last three seasons (2021-23) as the Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Line coach.

Tom Jones – Assistant to the Head Coach

Jones joins the Titans as the Assistant to the Head Coach, after spending 25 years with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. His final two seasons with the Raiders were as Vice President of Football Operations/Assistant to the Head Coach. Prior to his promotion, he was the Director of Team Operations. Jones joined the Raiders as an intern in 1996. A Bay Area native, he earned an undergraduate degree from Chico State and a Master’s in sports management from the University of San Francisco.

