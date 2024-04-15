Titans Acquire Tackle Leroy Watson in Trade With Browns

NASHVILLE – The Titans have negotiated a trade with the Browns to acquire tackle Leroy Watson, pending a physical.

The Titans traded a 2024 seventh-round pick (#227) to Cleveland to acquire Watson, who played in seven games for the Browns in 2023, with no starts.

Watson (6-5, 311) spent his rookie season in 2022 on the 49ers practice squad after initially signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Watson was coached by new Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland, after spending time with Titans General Manager Ran Carthon in San Francisco, where he worked in personnel.

Watson played in college at Texas San Antonio (UTSA) as a tight end. In 37 career games with the Roadrunners, he tallied 25 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He began his college career at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News