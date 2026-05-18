Titans 2026 Schedule Announced

NASHVILLE – The 2026 schedule for the Tennessee Titans is now set.

On Thursday night, the team’s entire schedule was released, including the team’s three preseason contests.

The Titans open the season with back-to-back home games, on September 13 against the New York Jets, and on September 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The opener against the Jets will pit new Titans head coach Robert Saleh against his former team, before the Eagles come to town.

The team’s first road game will be on September 27, at the New York Giants.

The Titans aren’t scheduled to play in primetime, although they could potentially be flexed to primetime contests during the season.

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between noon and 3:05 p.m. or 3:25 p.m. CT.

As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games has not yet been assigned.

The team’s bye week is scheduled for Week 9, on November 8.

The final regular season game at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for January 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, before the team ends the regular season on the road against the Texans the following week.

The Titans have six total games against four playoff teams from last season.

In the preseason, the Titans will once again play three games in 2026 – at the San Francisco 49ers (Week 1) and vs the Seattle Seahawks (Week 2) and Chicago Bears (Week 3) at Nissan Stadium.

The team is interested in finalizing joint practices with at least two of their preseason opponents.

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Here’s a look at the entire 2026 regular season schedule:

Week 1

Date: September 13.

Opponent: New York Jets.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 3-14.

Nuggets: Titans head coach Robert Saleh will face his former team, the Jets, where he served as head coach from 2021-24. … Other former Jets and current Titans include newly-acquired defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, safety Tony Adams and defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Solomon Thomas. … T’Vondre Sweat and Jarvis Brownlee will return with the Jets.

Week 2

Date: September 20.

Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 11-6.

Nuggets: The Titans are 3-0 in matchups against the Eagles at Nissan Stadium, winning 26-23 overtime in 2018. … This will be the first visit to Nissan Stadium for Eagles coach Nick Sirianni … Former Titans receiver A.J. Brown is set to return to Tennessee for the first time since being traded.

Week 3

Date: September 27.

Opponent: at New York Giants.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 4-13.

Nuggets: The Titans are 2-0 at MetLife Stadium against the Giants. … Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll spent the previous four seasons (2022-25) as the head coach of the Giants. … Four former Giants – TE Daniel Bellinger, CB Cor’Dale Flott, WR Wan’Dale Robinson and C Austin Schlottmann – are set to return to MetLife with the Giants. … Former Titans HC Brian Callahan and former Titans DC Dennard Wilson are with the Giants, as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach and defensive coordinator, respectively.

Week 4

Date: October 4.

Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 8-9.

Nuggets: The Titans will travel to Baltimore for the first time since 2020, when the Titans won 30-24 in overtime. In the postseason the previous year, the Titans won a playoff game in Baltimore. … It will be Tennessee’s first matchup vs Derrick Henry, who joined the Ravens in 2024 after an eight-year career with the Titans. Henry ranks second in Titans/Oilers history in rushing yards (9,502) and attempts (2,030) while holding a franchise record with 90 career rushing touchdowns.

Week 5

Date: October 11.

Opponent: Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 12-5.

Nuggets: The two teams have split the season series in six of the last nine years. The current series stands at 24-24.

Week 6

Date: October 18.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 8-9.

Nuggets: The Colts have won six straight games in the series. Prior to Indy’s streak, the Titans had won five consecutive matchups in the series from 2020-22.

Week 7

Date: October 25.

Opponent: Cleveland Browns.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 5-12.

Nuggets: Will be the second straight matchup for quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. … Cleveland visits Nissan Stadium for the first time since 2020 … The Titans beat the Browns 31-29 in 2025 in a game when running back Tony Pollard rushed for a career-high 161 yards, Jeffery Simmons totaled 1.5 sacks and James Williams Sr. blocked a punt.

Week 8

Date: November 1.

Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 6-11.

Nuggets: The Titans lead the all-time series against the Bengals 41-38-1… It will be Tennessee’s first visit to Cincinnati since the 2020 season.

Week 9

Date: November 8.

Opponent: BYE.

Nugget: This season marks the first time since 2014 the Titans have had a Week 9 bye. It comes one week earlier than the Week 10 bye the Titans had in 2025.

Week 10

Date: November 15.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 13-4.

Nuggets: Will be the first of two Titans-Jaguars matchups in a three-week span, as the Jaguars defend their divisional crown. In 2025, the Jaguars went 13-4 to win the AFC South for the first time since 2022.

Week 11

Date: November 22.

Opponent: at Dallas Cowboys.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 7-9-1.

Nuggets: Will be Tennessee’s first visit to AT&T Stadium since 2018, when the Titans won on Monday Night Football … The Titans have won both of their regular season games at the site, which opened in 2009.

Week 12

Date: November 29.

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., CBS.

Last year’s record: 13-4.

Nuggets: The Titans lead the all-time series 34-28, including the postseason. Titans defensive coordinator Gus Bradley served as head coach of the Jaguars from 2013-16. During that time, Titans head coach Robert Saleh was the linebackers coach.

Week 13

Date: December 6.

Opponent: Washington Commanders.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 5-12.

Nuggets: The Titans will face the Commanders for the first time since 2024, in the rookie season for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels threw for three touchdowns in that win. … The Titans lead the all-time series 8-7 and have won two of the last three meetings.

Week 14

Date: December 13.

Opponent: at Detroit Lions.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Nuggets: It will be a homecoming for Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan. It will be his first time visiting Detroit as a head coach. … Since the Lions hired Dan Campbell as head coach in 2022, their 45 regular season wins are the fourth-most in the NFL.

Week 15

Date: December 20.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 8-9.

Nuggets: Titans defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley spent three seasons as the Colts defensive coordinator from 2022-24, including two years under current Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Week 16

Date: December 27.

Opponent: at Las Vegas Raiders.

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., FOX.

Last year’s record: 3-14.

Nuggets: The Titans travel to face the Raiders for the second year in a row. … The contest is expected to feature the top overall pick from the last two drafts in Cam Ward and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who the Raiders took first overall in 2026. … Former Titans interim coach Mike McCoy currently serves as the assistant head coach of the Raiders, while former offensive coordinator Nick Holz is the offensive pass game coordinator.

Week 17

Date: January 3.

Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nuggets: Will be the final regular season game at the current Nissan Stadium, where the Titans have played in 224 games (119-105), including postseason contests … The Steelers are led by new head coach Mike McCarthy, who took over for Mike Tomlin. … It will be Pittsburgh’s first visit to Nissan Stadium since 2020.

Week 18

Date: TBD.

Opponent: Houston Texans.

Time/TV: TBD.

Last year’s record: 12-5.

Nuggets: The two teams have split the season series in six of the last nine years. The current series stands at 24-24. The Titans and Texans play in the regular season finale for the second time in three years.

*Times subject to change

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Preseason Schedule

Week 1 – At San Francisco 49ers, Date, time TBD, WKRN

Week 2 – Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, August 23, 7 p.m. on FOX