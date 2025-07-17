Titans 2025 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Edge Rushers

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: EDGE RUSHERS.

In camp (8): Arden Key, Dre’Mont Jones, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, Ali Gaye, Titus Leo, Lorenzo Carter, Desmond Evans.

Offseason developments: The Titans released Harold Landry in early March, and he signed with the New England Patriots. Under new GM Mike Borgonzi, the Titans have made a concerted effort to get bigger on the edge this offseason, and with that in mind signed Dre’Mont Jones (6-3, 281) and Lorenzo Carter (6-5, 265) in free agency. The Titans later claimed Titus Leo (6-3, 250) off waivers after he was waived by the Patriots. In the NFL Draft, the Titans selected Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round, and the team then signed Desmond Evans as an undrafted free agent out of Noth Carolina. Titans coaches praised Key for his leadership this offseason, when he helped the younger players around him.

In the spotlight: Oladejo. I had a tough time deciding whether I wanted to put Oladejo here, or in the “keep an eye on” category that’s a few graphs down. I opted to slide in Oladejo, best known as “Femi”, here because he was an early pick (52nd overall), and because he’s loaded with potential. Even as a rookie, I’m expecting to see Oladejo on the field early because of his versatility, and his ability. The Titans plan to move Oladejo around in taking advantage of his skill set. The former UCLA star is still adjusting to a position that’s relatively new to him, and how quickly he gets comfortable will go a long way in determining his early success.

Battle to watch: Lorenzo Carter vs Ali Gaye vs Jaylen Harrell. Key, Jones and Oladejo are the team’s top three edge rushers, but more help is needed. Where that comes from needs to be sorted out in camp, and in preseason games leading up to September. Carter has been solid this offseason after playing previously with the Falcons. Gaye is back, competing with Harrell and others for a spot, and playing time. Harrell flashed as a rookie, and he’s been committed to being even better, and more of a contributor, in Year 2.

Keep an eye on: Jones. Heading into his seventh NFL season, Jones has played in 90 games, including 52 starts, with the Broncos and Seahawks since entering the NFL in 2019. He’s been credited with 210 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 40 stops for a loss, three forced fumbles, and an interception in his career. So yes, he produced in the league. The Seahawks waived Jones to create cap space, and the Titans snatched him up just a few days after parting ways with Landry. Jones is motivated, and ready to get after quarterbacks in Tennessee.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email