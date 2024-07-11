Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Running Backs

Here is the Titans 2024 training camp preview for the running backs.

In camp (6): Tyjae Spears, Tony Pollard, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut, Dillon Johnson, Jabari Small.

Offseason developments: Well, we all know the biggest development here – Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens in free agency, ending his memorable run in Tennessee. The Titans, meanwhile, began planning their course for life without Henry, and they did that by signing former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard in free agency. Pollard worked alongside running back Tyjae Spears during the offseason, under a new position coach in Randy Jordan. The Titans signed Dillon Johnson (Washington) and Jabari Small (Tennessee) as undrafted free agents, adding two more backs into the stable with Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut also back in the mix. Chestnut returned as an exclusive rights free agent. RB Jonathan Ward was not re-signed, and he remains a free agent.

In the spotlight: Spears. A third-round pick of the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tulane, Spears played enough as a rookie to prove he’s got game. Now, he’ll get much more of a chance in a new offense. Spears should get more opportunities not just running the football, but also as a pass-catcher. With an improved receiving corps on the outside, he could also have more space to work, which should mean more big plays.

Battle to watch: Competition for No.3 back. Haskins and Chesnut are capable special teams contributors, and that’s where they’ll need to make a difference in the competition to stick behind Spears and Pollard. Johnson and Small arrived with nice resumes in college, and they looked good during offseason work. The Titans will keep at least three running backs on the 53-man roster, so the competition to win a spot (maybe two) will be on during camp.

Keep an eye on: Pollard. The Memphis native is back in Tennessee, looking to reintroduce himself in Middle Tennessee. If you remember, the Titans went out and got Pollard at the very beginning of free agency, which proved just how much the team wanted him. Like Spears, Pollard is known for his versatility, so he’s expected to make a difference as a runner and a pass-catcher. But what will the division of carries look like for Spears and Pollard? Chances are the answer will be decided by their play in camp, in the preseason, and on Sundays.

