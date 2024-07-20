Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Edge Rushers

Here is a look at the 2024 Tennessee Titans edge rushers.

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: EDGE RUSHERS

In camp (7): Harold Landry III, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Jaylen Harrell, Thomas Rush, Khalid Duke.

Offseason developments: Veterans Key and Weaver worked with the team in Nashville throughout the team’s offseason program, each looking to earn even more opportunities in 2024. The team has been pleased with Key’s attitude, and participation. Murphy, heading into his second NFL season, was also a consistent participant. There’s a void left behind following the departure of DL/Edge Denico Autry, and the Titans need players to step up. The Titans added Harrell in the seventh round of the NFL Draft out of Michigan, after bringing back Rush on a futures deal and also and adding Duke as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. Meanwhile, Ben Bloom was hired as outside linebackers coach on Brian Callahan’s staff.

In the spotlight: Landry. Heading into his seventh season, and another year removed from a torn ACL in 2022, Landry could be on the verge of a big season. Landry looked good on the field during the team’s mandatory dates, a year after tallying 10.5 sacks and 48 quarterback pressures in 2023. Now the longest tenured Titan, Landry said his training this offseason has him feeling great, and ready to roll. The Titans need him to be good.

Battle to watch: Extra reps. Landry, Key and Weaver are positioned to play a good chunk of the snaps in 2024, but others will be in the mix as well, looking for chances, and roster spots. Harrell has an intriguing upside, and he flashed during his first offseason. Also, players like Murphy and Rush aim to prove they can help this club on special teams, which could help them stick around. Could another be added to the mix at some point?

Keep an eye on: Weaver. A fourth-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft, Weaver has played in 33 games over his first three NFL seasons, with four starts. In those contests, Weaver has tallied 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 45 quarterback pressures. In 2023, Weaver played in 15 games and totaled 16 tackles, six pressures and no sacks a year after recording 5.5 sacks and 39 pressures in 2022. Weaver, and the team, are looking for more. Weaver worked this offseason to be in the best shape possible. After spending the early part of the offseason doing a lot more running while training in Florida, during OTAs and minicamp he focused on his footwork, and being able to explode more off the line of scrimmage. Weaver hopes that will pay off in his bid to do more in ’24.

