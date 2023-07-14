Titans 2023 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Wide Receivers

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: RECEIVERS

In camp (12): Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath, Colton Dowell, Mason Kinsey, Reggie Roberson Jr., Tre’Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson, Gavin Holmes, Jacob Copeland.

Offseason developments: The Titans signed Moore, previously with the Texans, in free agency. The move came after the team parted ways with veteran Robert Woods, who ended up in Houston. The Titans drafted Dowell, a Lebanon native who played at Tennessee-Martin, in the seventh round of the NFL Draft before adding Harrison, Copeland, Holmes and Jackson as undrafted free agents. Earlier, Westbrook-Ikhine re-signed with the team. The Titans have not re-signed Cody Hollister or C.J. Board, and they remain free agents. Chris Conley, with the team last season, signed with the 49ers. In early June, the team created some buzz when it brought in former Texans and Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a free agency visit. Hopkins, who also visited the Patriots, remains unsigned.

In the spotlight: Burks. This time last year, Burks was facing questions about his conditioning, his asthma, and just how much the team could count on him in his rookie season. Fast forward to today and Burks is coming off a solid offseason, which opened the door to more optimism on the heels of a rookie season when he flashed. Burks gained momentum during OTAs and minicamp because he was in shape, and he caught the ball consistently. The Titans need Burks to pick up where he left off when training camp begins later this month.

Battle to watch: Fight for playing time, roster spots. Moore and Westbrook-Ikhine enter training camp as the team’s most experienced receivers, and behind them the Titans are looking for players to step up alongside Burks. Philips has potential to make a big difference in year two, after an injury-shortened rookie year. He’s savvy and shifty, and now he’s added some weight to make him more durable. McMath needs to also stay healthy as he tries to prove he’s more than just an asset on special teams. Dowell is raw, but he improved during the offseason and he’ll try to surge in camp. Harrison is one of the undrafted receivers worth keeping an eye on after some solid work in OTAs.

Keep an eye on: Hopkins. We can’t ignore the fact a big fish is still at sea in Hopkins, a 10-year NFL veteran who has 853 career receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career. So, until Hopkins makes a decision, we’ll have to wait and see what this receiving corps really looks like heading into the season. If Hopkins joins the group, things would certainly look different in Tennessee. If Hopkins opts to sign elsewhere, others will be counted on even more, and the possibility of another receiving joining the group at some point would remain.

