Titans 2023 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Quarterbacks

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: QUARTERBACKS

In camp (3): Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis.

Offseason developments: Tannehill worked with the team all offseason, during all the OTAs and minicamp. His attendance was important as the team installs a new offense under the direction of new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who replaced Todd Downing. The Titans also hired Charles London as Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach this offseason, as Pat O’Hara shifted to “Passing Game Analyst.” Tannehill looked good in offseason work, with some new faces around him. Among the new faces: Levis, a player the team picked in the second round of the NFL Draft. Willis, meanwhile, made strides himself in his second offseason with the team. Josh Dobbs, who ended last season with the team, signed with the Browns. Oh, by the way, did I mention Tannehill got his pilot’s license this offseason?

In the spotlight: Tannehill. The veteran quarterback’s value to the Titans was on full display a year ago when he missed five games because of an ankle injury. The team never managed to find any consistency on offense without him. The Titans need Tannehill to stay healthy in 2023, by protecting him. And, Tannehill will need to perform well for a Titans team looking for playmakers to emerge around him.

Battle to watch: Willis vs. Levis. The Titans drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the plan was for him to sit and learn until at least the 2024 season. Willis was instead forced into action as a rookie due to Tannehill’s injury, and he proved he wasn’t ready. A year later, Willis heads into camp after some encouraging work this offseason, as he looked more decisive – and accurate – in on-field work. Levis, meanwhile, had his share of ups and downs during offseason work, which was to be expected. The hunch here is the team will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster when final cuts are made, but what happens in camp could change that line of thinking.

Keep an eye on: Levis. No one expected Levis to come in and take the starting job away from Tannehill in his first offseason. In his first few months on the job, Levis has looked like a rookie as he’s worked behind Tannehill and Willis, while showing he needs to get better. Still, there’s no denying Levis has a cannon for an arm, and he’s physically gifted. It will be interesting to see how the back-up reps will be divided between Willis and Levis in training camp. And, it will be interesting to see if Levis makes a surge when he gets his opportunities.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS