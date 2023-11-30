Tis’ the Season for Some Holiday Treats at Cold Stone Creamery

Nov. 29, 2023 – Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is embracing the holiday season by introducing Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream and bringing back fan-favorite Brown Sugar Ice Cream. These flavors are featured in festive Creations™ and an ice cream cake. These holiday specials will be available in stores beginning November 29, 2023.

Berry Cozy Red Velvet™ immerses you in the authentic red velvet experience, incorporating Strawberries, a Graham Cracker Pie Crust, and sumptuous Cream Cheese Frosting. Red Velvet Luxury™ is created with Chocolate Shavings, Red Velvet Cake, and Cream Cheese Frosting. Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™ combines Cookie Dough, rich Brown Sugar, and Caramel for a delightful treat.

Don’t forget to add the perfect centerpiece to your holiday party table—a Cold Stone® Ice Cream Cake! Try our show-stopping Chocolate & Velvet™ Cake with layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Devil’s Food Cake, Red Velvet Cake Batter Ice Cream and Cream Cheese Frosting wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for nostalgic and festive flavors” said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. “We hope our guests will share these delightful Creations and cake with their loved ones this holiday season.”

Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide will offer these holiday-inspired treats until January 9, 2024.

Promotional Flavors:

Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream

Brown Sugar Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Berry Cozy Red Velvet™– Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pie Crust & Cream Cheese Frosting

Red Velvet Luxury™ – Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Chocolate Shavings, Red Velvet Cake & Cream Cheese Frosting

& Cream Cheese Frosting Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™– Brown Sugar Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Brown Sugar & Caramel

Promotional Cake:

Chocolate & Velvet™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Devil’s Food Cake, Red Velvet Cake Batter Ice Cream and Cream Cheese Frosting wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache

Source: PRnewswire

More Eat & Drink News