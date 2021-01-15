‘Tis the Season for Self-Care! MedSpa Services Available at A Moment’s Peace

Congratulations! You not only survived the holidays, you survived 2020! As you make plans and goals for 2021, don’t forget to put yourself on the list of things that need attending.

Self-care is more important than ever. Staying healthy and well physically, mentally and emotionally matters. And at A Moment’s Peace, we understand all that goes into self-care. So stop putting yourself on the back burner and remember the rule of the airplane… if you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of others. (Plus, you’re just plain worth it!)

Evaluate Your Needs

Take a moment to take stock of what you need, what matters and what would make you feel healthy and beautiful. At A Moment’s Peace, we offer numerous high-quality medical spa services provided by the area’s top professional, well-trained aestheticians… all under the guidance of medical director, Dr. Sujay Kumar.

Set up a consultation to discuss your goals or problem areas. We can help determine the best medical spa services to meet your needs. Maybe you want firmer skin. Perhaps you’d like to erase fine lines and restore a youthful glow. Or you’re finally ready to address problem acne or troublesome skin conditions. Options may include:

HydraFacial® Treatments

Chemical Peels

Microneedling

Facials

CO2 Lifts

Microdermabrasion

Skin Peels

Body Wraps

So whether you need whole body pampering or targeted skin care treatment of the face, neck or décolleté, A Moment’s Peace offers something to help you on your path to self-care.

Enjoy the Environment

Once you have determined the service you need, it’s time to relax. Instead of going to a doctor’s office, where the environment may feel cold and uninviting, enjoy the same safe therapies in the relaxing environment of a spa. The treatments are all just as safe and in a clean, sanitary environment but with warmth, kindness and a genuine desire to help you rest, refresh and feel rejuvenated.

Self-care can go beyond skin care. While you’re at A Moment’s Peace, why not enjoy the mental refresh of one of the other services provided?

Manicure

Pedicure

Hair cut, color or style

Body waxing

Massage

Sunless tanning… and more!

Schedule Your Self-Care Day

Call 615-224-0770 or visit A Moment’s Peace to schedule a consult or appointment for a medical-grade spa service. Begin this new year making your self-care a priority!