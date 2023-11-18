‘Tis the Season for NEW Holiday Cocktails at Applebee’s

Tis the season to be merry! Starting today, guests can enjoy Applebee’s NEW festive $5 Mucho Cocktails along with $6 Stella Artois Brewtus draft beers. It’s the most wonderful time of the year to visit Applebee’s, and friends and family can get into the holiday ‘spirit’ for an unbeatable price.

Enjoy the NEW Tipsy Reindeer, a refreshing holiday punch featuring Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray® Cranberry, pomegranate and premium lemon sour, topped with a Santa gummi. Or, experience a tasty winter wonderland with the NEW Berry Merry Daiquiri, a frozen, swirled holiday daiquiri made with Captain Morgan, melon liqueur, strawberry and lime, topped with a Santa gummi. New to the line-up is Stella Artois – a beer originally brewed for the holidays – served in Applebee’s signature Brewtus draft beer glass.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. At participating locations guests can enjoy these $5 holiday cocktails To Go.*

“Our Sleigh Bell Sips deliver holiday cheer in every sip,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “One taste of these holiday cocktails or cold Stella Artois draft beer, and you’ll be dashing through the snow to order another round! But hurry in, this holiday deal is only available for a limited time.”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

Source: Business Wire

More Eat & Drink News