Tips to Update Your Powder Room

The powder room in your home is a place to experiment with color, design, or try out wallpaper.

Carpet One shows us how to reinvigorate a powder room, whether its a few small changes or a complete renovation, in their blog post “Putting Lipstick on Your Powder Room.”

Make Your Powder Room a Statement

Your powder room is the perfect spot to use dramatic colors. It’s typically a small space but a chance to add visual interest.

The perfect spot to add visual interest is behind the sink. In addition, you can add trim details like ship lap, or batten which is fairly inexpensive.

Tips for Updating on a Budget

One quick and easy way to update your powder room is to change your faucet and light fixtures. Keep in mind if you choose not to change your countertops to purchase fixtures that fit your current installation.

Other things to consider are changing the hardware on your cabinets. There is an array of options from crystal knobs, different finishes, to leather straps. Another trend is to paint your current cabinets. Color on cabinets has been trending for several years from pale green to dark blue, there’s a color to fit your decor.

