Tips to Stay Safe During Heat Wave

With temperatures expected to reach 100 many days this week, it’s a good time to share some reminders on how to stay safe during extreme heat.

5 Tips from the CDC:

1. Increase your fluid intake, regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. During heavy exercise in a hot environment, drink two to four glasses (16-32 ounces) of cool fluids each hour.

2. Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

3. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day.

4. Avoid hot foods and heavy meals—they add heat to your body.

5. Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella.

Get more tips from the CDC here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email