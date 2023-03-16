Tips for Selling a Home in Nashville

If you’re planning on selling a home in Nashville in the next year, take some time to read up on some tips to ensure the best possible outcome for your home sale. Whether you’re selling a modest single-family home, luxury estate or property with acreage, review expert real estate sales tips from Warren Bradley Partners.

Preparing for Selling a Home in Nashville

Whether you’re actively working to put your home on the market or planning to sell in the next several months, preparing now will ensure the best sales experience. Here’s a look at what you should be doing to secure top dollar for your home sale.

1. Repair Eyesores

Have someone else walk through your home and tell them what stands out. In some cases, it might be minor fixes, like painting over a scuff mark on the walls. Other times, it’s more involved, like renovating a tired bathroom or modernizing a kitchen with new fixtures.

Knowing what’s worth the investment and headache is tough, and that’s where an experienced realtor can help. Ask your realtor about comparable homes in the area and how the upgrade could impact your sale price.

Getting someone else’s insights will help you remove the emotional factor of a wall color you love or furniture placement that feels cozy based on your preferences.

2. Check the Curb Appeal

Spring is coming, which means homebuyers will expect to see some flowers and greenery. If you don’t have landscaping or haven’t taken the time to trim it back or weed the beds, now is the time.

Even if you aren’t listing your home right away, focusing on landscaping and curb appeal can help.

Tighten loose shutters, repair peeling paint and clean your windows inside and out to create a welcoming environment. Again, an unbiased opinion can help here, so invite a friend over and ask what they see or talk to your realtor.

3. Remove Clutter

You live in your home, so a pile of magazines, children’s toys or hobby materials feel normal to you. And they certainly are. But they might not appeal to a potential buyer.

Clean up clutter where you can and keep kitchen and bathroom counters clear. This will allow the potential buyer to envision their life in the home with their knick-knacks and hobbies.

4. Remove Unnecessary Furniture

Furniture makes your home livable and relaxing. But it can also make rooms look smaller. If you can remove a piece of furniture from crowded rooms during the sale process, it can help open your home and make it appear larger.

5. Deep Clean

While you might not consider wiping down baseboards or dusting all surfaces regularly, now is the time to do it. The cleaner your home is, the more attractive it will be to potential buyers.

Be meticulous in your cleaning. Wipe down window blinds, ensure baseboards are spotless and clean the kitchen to make it look new. Wipe down showers and sinks carefully. Hiring a professional cleaner can help with this process and make carpets and other aspects of your home look fresh and new.

6. Decorate with Neutrals

Taste in colors varies immensely from one person to another. The safest way to decorate or paint your home is with neutrals. That way, the potential buyer can come up with ways to make the space their own.

When you turn on lights and open window shades, neutral colors generally also make the space look and feel bigger than dark or bold colors.

7. Select an Experienced Realtor

The right realtor can make all the difference in your home-selling process. Some realtors will meet with you a few months before you plan to sell to help you prepare and provide insights on the best home projects to help the home sell faster.

Warren Bradley Partners is a team of skilled realtors with in-depth knowledge of Nashville and the surrounding neighborhoods. We’ll help you price and market your home to sell for top dollar in a reasonable timeframe. Contact the real estate team at 615-300-8663 or info@warrenbradleypartners.com.