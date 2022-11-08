Tips for Keeping a Warm, Comfortable Home This Season

As we make our way through Fall and Winter approaches, the weather is cooling down which means your home is too. While your heat will keep your house warm, it can quickly become costly.

Making sure your crawl space is appropriately prepped for winter can help keep your home warmer and allow you to cut back on costs for heating.

Columbia Crawlspace is here to help you with some tips to get your crawlspace ready for winter.

Insulate, insulate, insulate!

One of the most important steps to ensuring heat is not escaping through your crawlspace is to insulate it. It is up to you if you would prefer your crawlspace to be heated with the rest of the house or make it a “cold zone” but there needs to be a barrier somewhere between your home and the outdoors. To keep your crawl space cold, make sure to install a proper ventilation system and insulate under your floors to keep all the cold air below. When insulating around the crawlspace, make sure to insulate the access door as well to keep bits of cool air from creeping in.

Liquid drainage

As Winter weather approaches, so does snowfall. As snow begins to melt, the amount of water can become a problem for your home. Confirm your home has proper drainage in place and the exterior is waterproofed.

Temperature control

Making sure your crawlspace is at an acceptable temperature and keeps out humidity is important in ensuring your home remains at a stable temperature and cuts down on your heating bill. You can use your current HVAC unit to do this, but make sure it is strong enough to take on the job of another room.

Close vents

Close all your vents and seal any openings leading from the crawlspace to the outdoors. Doing this allows you to avoid any bits of cold air that may sneak in and any heat that may leak out.

While you may be excited to snuggle up at home and watch the leaves float down, it’s important your home is prepared to keep you warm all year. The experts at Columbia Crawlspace are here to answer any questions you have and help you get your crawlspace ready for Winter. Give them a call today to get started!