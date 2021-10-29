Tips For A Braces-Friendly Halloween

Is Halloween candy safe for my braces? What kind of candy can I eat with my braces? Dr. Wes Chladny of Spring Hill’s Dr. Wes Orthodontics answers this commonly asked question. Here’s what he has to say…

Q: “Can I eat Halloween candy with braces?”



Dr. Wes says:



As we all enjoy our treats this Halloween, the trick for people with braces is deciding which treats are safe to eat without causing loose brackets or broken wires. YES! Enjoying Halloween candy is an option with braces, BUT it depends on the type of candy.

To avoid having unnecessary office visits and repairs it helps to review the type of candy you should avoid this Halloween. In general, it is recommended that people with braces avoid eating hard candy. Braces can only withstand a certain amount of force before they break loose from the teeth they are bonded to, and biting down on hard candy generates a lot of force on braces. We suggest avoiding hard candy altogether while wearing braces.

The good news is there are plenty of braces-friendly options you can still enjoy!

OK TO EAT: chocolates, peanut butter cups, peppermint patties, kit kat, m&m’s, marshmallows and any soft or melt-in-your-mouth varieties. You can also enjoy milkshakes, soft cookies and other soft baked treats.

AVOID EATING: all hard candy, candy with hard nuts, hard pretzels and popcorn

If you have any bands around your teeth (a metal ring with a brace attached), you should also avoid eating candy that is excessively sticky, as the sticky candy can cause the band to come loose from the tooth it is cemented to.

STICKY CANDIES TO AVOID: caramel and taffy

If you follow these suggestions, there is less risk you will follow-up trick or treating this Halloween with a visit to the orthodontist for repairs to your braces and wires. As always, brush well to keep your teeth and braces clean and shiny, especially after eating sugary candy. Have fun and be safe this Halloween!

