Tip Leads to Arrest of Wanted Suspect in Williamson County

February 20, 2025 – Williamson County authorities have arrested Trey Allen Robbins, thanks to a tip from a community member.

Robbins, a 41-year-old male, was wanted on multiple charges, including felony evading, identity theft, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and violation of a traffic control device.

Law enforcement officials took Robbins into custody Wednesday morning, marking a successful conclusion to the search. Authorities emphasized the crucial role the public played in his apprehension.

Crime Stoppers of Williamson County encourages residents to remain engaged and report any criminal activity. This case serves as a reminder that community cooperation is vital in assisting law enforcement.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

