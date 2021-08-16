Tip Jar Stolen From Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in Brentwood

According to Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Facebook page their tip jar was stolen Sunday, August 15, 2021. This tip money goes to all the kids that were working. Metro PD has been notified and they are reviewing security camera footage.

If you recognize this person please contact Metro PD or Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. Bruster’s is located at 10646 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027