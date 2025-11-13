Tio Fun Mexican Munchies Near Downtown Franklin Announces Closure

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies near downtown Franklin (at 901 Columbia Avenue) has announced it will close its doors after less than two years in business.

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies shared on social media that their last day of business will be at the end of the week. Stating, “With full hearts (and maybe a few tears in our beer), we announce that this will be our final week serving at our Franklin location. From the very first taco to 1990s dance parties, impromptu Macarena sessions, scarily bad karaoke evenings, and taco-filled family celebrations, you allowed us to be part of it all — and for that, we are forever thankful. Each of these moments reminds us that we are more than a restaurant; we are part of a community, and we have never taken that for granted.”

It continued, “We invite our Franklin familia to join us one last time this week — to savor your favorite dishes, share a few hugs, and celebrate the memories we’ve created together. Let’s go out with a bang (and maybe another spontaneous dance party?!) We’re also sending love to all small business owners out there — we see you, we feel you, and we wish you strength. These are challenging times for many of us- may the days ahead be brighter and full of prosperity for all.”

Founded by the dynamic duo Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach, affectionately known as your favorite “FUN UNCLES,” Tio Fun is where a world of Mexican Munchies meets unparalleled flair. With over two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mikey and Brian embarked on their culinary journey with clandestine-inspired Mexican feasts hosted in their Chicago brownstone apartment.

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies opened in May 2024 at 901 Columbia Avenue. Before their opening, Izzy’s Feel Good Food occupied the space. Over the years, restaurants that previously occupied that spot included Copper Kettle, Uncle Bud’s Catfish, and Moe’s Original BBQ. Tio still has a Nashville location that will remain open at this time at 1008 Buchanan Street.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email