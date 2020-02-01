Tiny Little Donuts Opens New Franklin Location

Tiny Little Donuts opened its second Franklin location at 1203 Murfreesboro Rd (Alexander Plaza)Jan. 31. Tiny Little Donuts serves donuts out of an airstream and currently has a location on 5th Ave North. Beginning Saturday, Feb 1, you can visit their new airstream in Alexander Plaza.

We stopped by to see Tiny Little Donuts’ new airstream and spoke to the owner, Mark Mogul. Watch our video as we take a tour of the new airstream. Be sure to stop by Tuesday – Sunday from 7 a – 1 p for your donut fix or until sold-out.

The popularity of the bite-size donuts has grown so much, they sold 1 million donuts in their first year of business. And while the airstream is new, you will find the familiar donuts, cold brew coffee, and hot coffee, water, and tiny little donuts merchandise.

See our photos from the new airstream in Franklin below. Read more about Tiny Little Donuts first brick-and-mortar location to open in the spring here.

1 of 7