Tiny Little Donuts Opens in Spring Hill

Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving “tiny little donuts” out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and are now open in Spring Hill.

The airstream is parked at the Church of the City parking lot at 4910 Main Street. Sharing on social media, “Tiny Little Donuts is open!!! Come see us in the Church of the City parking lot for some delicious donuts and coffee!! We close at 11:30!”

Tiny Little Donuts is currently hosting a soft opening through Friday with a grand opening on Saturday.

Hours:

Tuesday – Friday 8:00 – 12:00

Saturday – Sunday 7:00 – 1:00

This is the first location of Tiny Little Donuts in Spring Hill.

Tiny Little Donuts offers six flavors of bite-sized donuts, from plain to dark chocolate glazed. They also offer seasonal flavors like pumpkin, maple-glazed, candy cane, and more.

Tiny Little Donuts has two locations in Franklin as well – 328 5th Avenue North and 1203 Murfreesboro Road.

