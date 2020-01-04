Tiny Little Donuts Expands With Two New Locations

Tiny Little Donuts has been serving donuts out of their airstream in Franklin since 2018, serving 1 million donuts in its first year.

Now, the donut shop is expanding, opening a second Franklin airstream. You will find the familiar silver airstream at Alexander Plaza next to Simmons Bank.

Owner Mark Mogul said it was a strategic move for them as there are no donut shops in close proximity to that part of Franklin.

Pending approvals, the plan is to open by Saturday, January 11. In the beginning, the hours will be similar to their downtown Franklin location or until they sell out (hours listed below). The plan is for operating hours to be longer than its original location with plans to offer donuts seven days a week. Mogul says you will find improvements to the layout of the new airstream as well.

Expanding Into Nashville

In the spring, Tiny Little Donuts will open its first brick and mortar location in the Sobro area of Nashville. They will be located inside Tru by Hilton Hotel on Fifth Avenue. The new location will offer a street entrance for visitors in downtown Nashville as well as a hotel entrance for guests. They will also offer a walk-up window for late-night donuts.

Mogul told us the hotel reached out to them as they were looking for a local business to feature in the hotel. After turning down their offer several times, he finally agreed.

About Tiny Little Donuts

What started out as a retirement adventure for The Moguls has grown to something they didn’t imagine. From special events, weddings, catering events, the donut business has kept them busy and there’s no slowing down now.

The former tennis player and nutrition coach say everything in moderation which is the idea behind the “tiny” bitesize donuts. There are three flavors available – plain, glazed and cinnamon sugar.

You can purchase a small box that contains approximately 14 donuts or a large box that has over 20 donuts for $6 and $9. For those looking to feed a large crowd, you can order a box of 100 donuts. You can also purchase a cup of Frothy Monkey brewed coffee to accompany your donuts.

For those interested in employment, Tiny Little Donuts is hiring for both new locations. Reach out to them at tinylittledonuts@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

Hours of operation for the airstream are Tuesday – Sunday, 7 a.m. until 1 p or until, sold out. Closed on Monday.

Tiny Little Donuts Locations:

328 5th Avenue North, Franklin

1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin (Alexander Plaza) opening soon

506 5th Avenue South, Nashville – opening April 2020