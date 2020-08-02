



With the school year beginning next week, Tiny Little Donuts wants to honor teachers with free donuts.

Calling the initiative “Teacher Tuesday,” Tiny Little Donuts will give teachers and other school staff free donuts.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiny Little Donuts is now considering community educators reporting back to work to teach our children as first line responders. Because we always provide free tiny little donuts to our first responders – police, fire, EMS – free tiny little donuts will now also be offered to all teachers, school administrators, school secretaries, maintenance staff, etc,” said Mark Mogul, owner of Tiny Little Donuts.

All you have to do is stop by one of their Franklin locations and present your school ID and receive a free “TLD generous dozen” box of hot, fresh tiny little donuts on “Teacher Tuesday”.

The Tiny Little Donuts airstream is located at:

328 5th Avenue N Downtown Franklin &

1203 Murfreesboro Road (Alexander Plaza Shopping Center) Franklin

Hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday, 7 am m- 1 pm.

In addition, Tiny Little Donuts is sweetening the deal if parents want to purchase donuts for their favorite teacher.

“If you are a parent that wishes to thank a teacher, we will happily offer you a BOGO on Tuesdays so that you can gift a box to a teacher and have one for yourself,” said Mogul.

Tiny Little Donuts is committed to following CDC guidelines and has taken the Tennessee Pledge in response to COVID-19 in order to provide safe conditions for its employees and customers. Social distancing, requiring face masks and enhanced sanitizing of all surfaces are part of their daily routine.

For the latest updates, visit tinylittledonuts.com.



