Tin Pan South to Return for its 31st Year

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) announces additional details for its 31st Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival presented by Regions Bank. Taking place Tuesday, March 28, through Saturday, April 1, 2023, the famous Nashville staple will take over 10 stages across Music City in many of the most popular and hottest venues!

Locations include: 3rd & Lindsley, Analog at Hutton Hotel (stage presented by Musicnotes), The Bluebird Cafe, Commodore Grille, Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole (stage presented by Tennessee Entertainment Commission), Hard Rock Café Nashville, The Lounge at City Winery (stage presented by Recording Academy Songwriters & Composers Wing), The Listening Room Cafe (stage presented by Visit Music City), Live Oak, and at The Vinyl Lounge (stage presented by Nashville Scene).

NSAI will reveal the full festival lineup on Friday, March 3. Week-long passes will go on sale that day at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.tinpansouth.com. Pass pricing is $145 for NSAI members and $175 for general public. If you are a member of NSAI, be sure to log in to your account to receive the member price! Passes typically sell out within 48 hours, so set your alarms! There will be a cash line at every show for those looking to attend on an individual basis – availability will be based on venue capacity and admission is not guaranteed.

Tin Pan South is one of Nashville’s most revered and highly anticipated events of the year and the 2023 festival will be no exception! Each venue will host early and late rounds throughout the week, showcasing hundreds of songwriters from Nashville, around the country, and beyond. With an array of musical talent spanning multiple genres, the entire week will be filled with a variety of unforgettable moments.

One show of note at The Bluebird Cafe will be curated by The Saxon Pub, a legendary Austin, Texas music venue, and will feature songwriters from the Lone Star State. The show is part two of a unique exchange program between The Bluebird Cafe and The Saxon Pub, and designed by NSAI to showcase and support the songwriters from the two music communities. Part one will be presented at The Saxon Pub during South by South West (SXSW) in mid-March. The Tin Pan South performance will cap off the inaugural partnership. “A greater presence in Texas is a priority for NSAI,” said Executive Director Bart Herbison.

Each year, Tin Pan South selects a nonprofit organization to receive proceeds from one of the participating shows. The Store has been chosen as the the official charity for 2023. The free year-round grocery store on 12th Avenue South at Caldwell Avenue in Nashville allows qualifying families to ‘shop’ for their basic needs with dignity. The Store collaborates with other organizations to solve hunger issues through food security and community empowerment programs.