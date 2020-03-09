Songwriting festival Tin Pan South, originally planned for later this month, has been rescheduled.

Tin Pan South was scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 28 with events across 10 venues in Nashville.

Tin Pan South posted the following on their website:

After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the Coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the Summer,” said NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison. “We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival. We want to thank everyone who had planned to participate in or attend the festival and appreciate the support in rescheduling it.

It is possible that several of the venues will move forward with the previously scheduled events, this will be decided between the venues and participants and it is likely that several events will now be modified to benefit tornado relief efforts.

Ticket holders to Tin Pan South or those registered for Tin Pan South Songwriting seminar can request a refund or transfer to the new date when announced. Refunds can be requested at refunds@nashvillesongwriters.com.