Time to “Fall Back”: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 7th, which means it’s time to “fall back.”
5 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About Daylight Saving Time:
- Although this event is often referred to as “daylight savings time,” (the plural form of “saving”) the correct name is daylight saving time.
- Ancient civilizations including Ancient Rome and the Mayans, practiced a similar event where they would adjust the time to the sun’s behavior. Their lives depended mainly on agriculture, therefore the ability to predict and measure the sun’s activity was vital for their productiveness.
- In 1918, as the United States continued their involvement in World War I, the purpose of daylight saving time was to conserve fuel by reducing the need to use artificial lighting.
- Daylight saving time was not observed nationally again until World War II. But it was repealed three weeks after WW II ended. Time Magazine called the affair a “chaos of clocks.”
- Only about one-quarter of the world’s population, in roughly 70 countries observe daylight saving time.