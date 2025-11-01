Time to ‘Fall Back’: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 2nd, which means it’s time to “fall back.”

5 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About Daylight Saving Time:

Although this event is often referred to as “daylight savings time,” (the plural form of “saving”) the correct name is daylight saving time. Ancient civilizations, including Ancient Rome and the Mayans, practiced a similar event where they would adjust the time to the sun’s behavior. Their lives depended mainly on agriculture, therefore, the ability to predict and measure the sun’s activity was vital for productivity. In 1918, as the United States continued its involvement in World War I, the purpose of daylight saving time was to conserve fuel by reducing the need to use artificial lighting. Daylight saving time was not observed nationally again until World War II. But it was repealed three weeks after WWII ended. Time Magazine called the affair a “chaos of clocks.” Only about one-quarter of the world’s population, in roughly 70 countries, observes daylight saving time

What’s Going on With Daylight Saving Time?

In 2022, the Senate passed a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act that would have made daylight saving time permanent, but it never advanced in the House of Representatives. President Trump has said he’d push to eliminate the time change.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” he wrote on Truth Social in December of last year. (Source)

In January 2025, the Sunshine Protection Act was re-introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. However, the legislation has not yet been brought to a vote. (Source)

