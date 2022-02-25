Time for the Puck Drop!

The Preds will be hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning for a unique outdoor game at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, February 26. And It couldn’t be a better time with Hockey Week Across America scheduled February 28 – March 6! In celebration of hockey week here are some of the benefits of playing hockey and what gear you’ll need to join in on the fun. We’ll also show you where you can join in on the festivities. Your kids might like it too!

What Kids Learn From Playing Hockey

How To Respect Others

No matter who wins, hockey is about good sportsmanship. At the end of each game, the players line up center ice, shake hands and congratulate each other for their game and the effort they put into it. Respecting others and their contributions is an important life skill.

Teamwork

Working with your team to achieve a common goal is a major skill that applies well to education and a professional career. The teamwork skills instilled by hockey including communication, encouragement, and sharing in the victory will set your child up for success elsewhere.

Adversity And How To Overcome It

There are a ton of difficult moments in hockey. Whether it’s getting knocked down, or being called for a penalty. It’s a sport that closely mirrors the ups and downs of life. Hockey teaches how to get back up when the going gets tough, and shows the path to working with a team to get through the harder parts.

Gets Them Active

In a digital world full of distractions, it feels harder to get out and stay active. Hockey is the perfect excuse to get your kids up and at it. Although practice and games are intense and the health, cardio, muscle and coordination development benefits that come from this activity are significant and positive.

Get Them Involved

Get your kids involved now! In Williamson County, there are local teams for kids to join and get involved in the sport. With many age groups to choose from and boys and girls teams, there’s no excuse to not squeeze a little more hockey into your life! For more information visit the websites for The Hockey Lab in Franklin and The Nashville Warrior’s Hockey Club in Nolensville. In Hendersonville, check out the Hendersonville Ice Hockey Booster Club as well as the Hendersonville Inline Hockey Association.

Get your hockey gear fix on

Whether you’re a veteran of the sport or looking to get yourself or your child started, let national hockey week be your reason to enjoy this beloved sport.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood / Hendersonville, has a great selection of new and gently used equipment for you to get your game on. Stop in and pick up everything you need for all your hockey needs and take advantage of our great Salute to Hockey Players sale! Need help figuring out what to get? Check out our ultimate hockey checklist here!

Monday, February 28, 2022:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Salute to Hockey Players Sale

* 20% Off Gently Used Ice Hockey Skates

* 10% Off NEW Ice Hockey Skates

* 10% Off NEW Ice Hockey Sticks

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports~Brentwood, fill out the form below: