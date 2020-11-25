Timberland Park Offering Post Thanksgiving Hikes

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) has several nature programs at Timberland Park continuing through the month of November. All programs are open to the public, and the majority are free.

Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. A maximum of ten (10) individuals will be allowed for each event. Pre-registration is required.

Friday, November 27 – 9:30 a.m. – 1 Mile Day After Thanksgiving Hike – Registration Code: 18980

Friday, November 27 – 1:00 p.m. – 2 Mile Day After Thanksgiving Hike – Registration Code: 18981

Saturday, November 28 – 9:30 a.m. – 1 Mile Guided Hike – Registration Code: 18984

Sunday, November 29 – 1:30 p.m. – Mammal Hike – Registration Code: 18985

For more information and to register visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, and is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.