Tim McGraw to Headline Rock the Cradle Event in Nashville

Tim McGraw was announced as the Rock the Cradle event headliner at The Pinnacle on September 18th.

In 2010, the Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation collaborated with music industry veterans Connie Bradley and Troy Tomlinson to launch Rock the Cradle to set the stage for raising crucial financial support for Middle Tennessee newborns and moms by harnessing the star power of Nashville’s country music community. Rock the Cradle grew into a marquee event on Nashville’s charitable calendar from its humble beginnings at the Loveless Barn.

After a five-year hiatus, the event has returned this year with an acoustic set from Tim McGraw at The Pinnacle. No general admission tickets will be sold, and all seating will be on the upper level.

Find tickets here.

