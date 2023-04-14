Tim McGraw Performs to Sold-out Crowd at Recovery Court fundraiser

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) hosted its first-ever singer-songwriter event to a sold-out crowd Monday, April 10 at The Franklin Theatre.

The event raised more than $60,000 for Recovery Court and featured country superstar Tim McGraw, hit songwriter Tom Douglas and songwriting duo Brad and Brett Warren with The Warren Brothers.

Prior to the concert, attendees heard from three Recovery Court graduates who shared their stories of recovery and how the program helped them restore their lives and their families. Then, McGraw, Douglas and the Warrens performed some of McGraw’s biggest hits and shared many stories from their more than 20-year history of songwriting and friendship.

1 of 21

McGraw even unveiled three new songs for the first time publicly – “Hey Whiskey” co-written by The Warren Brothers and the Tom Douglas penned “Hurt People,” which received a standing ovation.

“It was a wonderful evening that raised more than $60,000 for Recovery Court,” said Lacie Simonton, board president. “Our two-year program receives no taxpayer funds and is funded primarily through grants and private donations, so the money raised Monday night is especially noteworthy.”

“Two months ago, this event was just an idea,” said Board Member Amy Gray. “It’s rewarding to see it come to fruition and are grateful to Tim, Brad, Brett and Tom for sharing their time and talents. We are also proud of all our graduates – the three that shared their stories Monday night – and the graduates that attended thanks to the generosity of Tony Owens with Franklin Recovery Center.”

About 21st District Recovery Court and How it Works

The 21st Recovery Court serves the 21st Judicial District. Program participants are non-violent offenders with a history of chemical dependency, which has shown to be one of the primary reasons for repeated criminal activity. The program works with law enforcement and the courts as participants engage in a highly supervised, two-year program, providing treatment, supervision and support. The program only considers applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Those that are accepted undergo rigorous treatment and intensive monitoring as they learn life skills and new habits for successful living. The recovery court model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction. Recovery courts in Tennessee are not supported by state judicial budgets, rather they are partially funded by a portion of statutory court costs paid by criminal offenders. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615.595.7868.

The event’s presenting sponsors were H.G. Hill Realty Company and Let it Shine Gymnastics. Table sponsors included Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Gray Public Relations, Lacie and Kyle Simonton, Judge Deanna Johnson, Brett Warren, Brad Warren and David Dingler. The inaugural singer-songwriter event adds to Recovery Court’s 2023 fundraisers. The annual Eat the Street Food Truck Festival will be held on Friday, June 2, and the annual Community Engagement Luncheon will be Monday, Oct. 30. Those who would like to support Recovery Court may make an online donation at 21stdc.org.