Tim McGraw & Faith Hill to Appear in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will appear in a new ‘Yellowstone’ prequel called ‘1883.’

In a social media post, Tim McGraw shared, “So excited I can finally share this….I’m joining the Dutton family in the @Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to @paramountplus! And my incredible wife @faithhill will be playing Margaret Dutton!!”

McGraw went on to explain that ‘1883’ is the story of the Duttons, their journey to Montana, and how they founded the ranch.

The couple will appear in ‘1883’ alongside Sam Elliott who plays Shea Brannan, a cowboy who guides the Dutton family from Texas to Montana.

‘1883’ will stream exclusively on Paramount+ sometime this year.

Faith Hill also shared in a social media post, “Finally, the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!”

Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari are the executive producers of ‘1883.’

