Tillamook Announces New Limited Edition Holiday Ice Cream Flavors

Oct. 24, 2023 – Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the company behind the #1 fastest-growing family-sized ice cream brand in America1, is adding two new ice cream flavors to the freezer case, just in time for the holiday season.

The two new limited-edition flavors join Tillamook’s premium ice cream portfolio, that’s made with more cream and less air, and channel the classic, celebratory flavors of the season. Peppermint Bark is made with a base of rich peppermint ice cream, sprinkled with candy cane bits and white chocolate chip chunks. Adding to the merriment in your bowl, Holiday Sugar Cookie packs chunks of sugar cookie dough rolled up in an extra-creamy cookie dough ice cream.

The announcement of the new flavors comes on the heels of a supremely successful ice cream sales season, with record breaking sales in August stemming from the brands’ limited-edition summer offerings.

Tillamook Ice Cream is available across the country at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and many other grocery stores. Find it at a store near you at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy and learn more at Tillamook.com.

Source: Prnewswire