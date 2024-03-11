TikTok to Open Office on Music Row

Music Row is synonymous with the music industry, as you drive by and see the label offices, but now it will be home to social media outlet TikTok, reports Nashville Business Journal.

TikTok is set to occupy the 12th and 13th floor of the Moore building at 827 19th Avenue S, consuming around 29,000 square feet per floor. TikTok previous office space was located in the WeWork building on on Fourth Avenue in Nashville.

The construction cost for the build-out will be $2.8 million per permit.

Last week, a House Committee introduced and approved a bill targeting TikTok. The House will vote on the bill soon. If passed, it would give TikTok five months to separate from its China-based parent company, Byte Dance, reports CNN, or it will be banned by the United States in app stores.