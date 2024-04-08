Tight End Rotation Taking Shape For Tennessee This Spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 6, 2024 – A revamped tight end room featuring two major transfers and one returning redshirt freshman is taking shape for the Tennessee football team, which completed its 10th practice of the spring on Saturday afternoon at Haslam Field.

The Volunteers went full pads to conclude the third week of spring ball. Second-year tight ends coach Alec Abeln addressed members of the media following the practice along with transfers Holden Staes (Notre Dame) and Miles Kitselman (Alabama).

Abeln is seeking to replace departing seniors Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles , who combined for 38 catches for 474 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.

“I don’t want to crown them too early, but they’re doing a really good job,” Abeln said. “McCallan (Castles) was probably on the curve that most guys are on where it’s a spring of trying to learn how to operate. There’s a lot going on, and it’s happening very fast. Without getting their egos too inflated, the two new guys ( Holden Staes and Miles Kitselman ) have come in are really ahead of schedule in terms of where I thought they would be in the ability to line up, process and play. We probably put more on their plates because of their ability to learn so fast.”

Staes played two seasons with the Irish before transferring to Knoxville. He caught 15 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore last fall. Kitselman played in 19 games for the Crimson Tide after spending the 2021 season at Hutchinson Community College.

The Vols welcome back redshirt freshman Ethan Davis , who possesses the size and athleticism to make a major impact. Davis bulked up significantly and has a better grasp of the offense in his second season.

The fourth and final week of the spring includes practices on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday before next Saturday’s 1 p.m. Orange & White Game in a limited capacity Neyland Stadium. The Vol Village Music Festival and spring game watch party outside the stadium is free admission.

Source: UT Sports

