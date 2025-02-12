Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Entertainment Complex Breaks Ground in Nashville

PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods, and TaylorMade Golf Company, is excited to announce its new Nashville location’s debut. The venue broke ground in the first week of February and will open in early 2026. Located in Century Farms, 4221 Century Farms Terrace, a mixed-use master development 10 miles southeast of Downtown Nashville, PopStroke Nashville will be the first of its kind, offering an exciting blend of outdoor and indoor mini golf, along with a wide array of family- friendly amenities and dining options.

Highlights of PopStroke Nashville:

Unique Concept: The first PopStroke All Seasons Prototype will feature a traditional 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course and two 18-hole courses indoors, providing year-round entertainment, regardless of the weather.

Massive Venue: Situated on 5.4 acres, with 52,000 square feet of indoor mini-golf, 25,000 square feet of outdoor mini-golf, and 9,500 square feet of building with indoor dining and bars spread across two floors.

Fun for All Ages: A fully enclosed children’s playground and outdoor table games such as ping pong, foosball, and cornhole.

Dining & Entertainment: A modern restaurant with a scratch kitchen offering delicious dishes, craft beers, and signature cocktails. Additionally, guests can enjoy an ice cream parlor featuring 22 flavors and custom milkshakes, as well as an expansive sports bar area with TVs and jumbotrons throughout the venue, including on the course.

Technology-Driven Experience: The PopStroke Mobile App allows guests to conveniently order food and drinks directly from their phones via a QR code. Drink orders are delivered to guests on the course, enhancing convenience and enjoyment. Five 23-foot jumbotrons throughout the property and electronic scoring adds to the interactive, tech-forward experience.

Exclusive Membership Perks: Monthly memberships offer exclusive discounts and perks, including 25% off all food and beverages and unlimited mini golf.

“We are excited to bring our first flagship indoor/outdoor all-weather PopStroke location to Nashville, a city known for its incredible music, food, and culture,” said Greg Bartoli, Founder and CEO of PopStroke. “PopStroke Nashville will combine our traditional outdoor putting and bar experience with a new 75,000-square-foot, climate-controlled golf and dining indoor space that will allow us to serve the community 365 days a year, rain or shine, hot or cold. We look forward to welcoming guests of all ages to experience all that PopStroke has to offer.”

“I’m thrilled to see PopStroke expanding into Nashville,” said Tiger Woods. “This transformative location represents the next evolution of PopStroke, blending outdoor fun with an incredible indoor space that’s designed for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just out to enjoy time with family and friends, PopStroke Nashville will deliver an experience unlike anything else.”

“Innovation has always been a primary goal in our development of PopStroke locations across the country,” said TaylorMade President & CEO David Abeles. “The design of the indoor and outdoor experiences of this venue are truly one-of-a-kind and fittingly located in a unique city like Nashville.”

PopStroke Nashville will be a local game-changer, offering endless entertainment, great food and drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and sports fans. For more information and updates, follow PopStroke on social media and visit www.popstroke.com.

