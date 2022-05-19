Tiffany Dukes Named Thompson’s Station Elementary Principal

A veteran educator with more than a decade of school administrative experience has been named the new principal of Thompson’s Station Elementary School. Tiffany Dukes will replace Robert Bohrer who will be the principal of Hillsboro School next year.

“We are so pleased to have Tiffany move her leadership skills from Rutherford to Williamson County,” said Superintendent Jason Golden, who introduced her to the TSES faculty and staff May 18. “Tiffany is known as a relationship builder with teachers and staff and also with students and families, and those skills have helped her create successful school communities in both Knox County and Rutherford County school districts. I’m confident she will be successful in the Thompson’s Station school community.”

Dukes, a Williamson County resident, has 12 years of experience as a school administrator. She is currently the principal at Roy Waldron School in RCS and has served in that role for the past six years. Prior to that time, she was a principal and assistant principal at Ritta Elementary in Knox County. She began her career as a Pre-K teacher in Knox County Schools.

“I am excited to join Williamson County Schools and am thankful for the opportunity to make a positive impact within the district that I live,” said Dukes. “I am looking forward to all the good things to come as I work alongside the teachers, students and families of the Thompson’s Station community in the next school year.”

Dukes earned a Bachelor’s in Human Ecology; Child Development and a Master’s in Early Childhood Education, both from the University of Tennessee. She worked as a graduate assistant in the Teacher Research and Documentation Lab while at UT and has earned 45 credits toward a PhD in Educational Administration and Policy Studies.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2022.