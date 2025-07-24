Tickets on Sale Soon for The Outsiders Musical at TPAC

TPAC is thrilled to announce that single tickets for the Tony Award® winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 AM CST. Tickets will be available here. The Outsiders will play Tennessee Performing Arts Center October 14-19, 2025. Groups orders of 10 or more can be requested here.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigate the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, Music Direction by Remy Kurs. Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage management by Edmond O’Neal. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024 to rave reviews and is currently playing at the Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). The New York Post proclaims The Outsiders as “THE BEST NEW MUSICAL OF THE SEASON.” “STUNNING THINGS ARE HAPPENING ON THE STAGE OF THE JACOBS THEATER. Refreshing. Gritty. Endlessly effective. The Outsiders has been made with so much love and sincerity. It is fair to call it golden,” says The New York Times. Entertainment Weekly says, “The Outsiders has a heart of gold and THE POWER TO INSPIRE AN ENTIRE GENERATION.” “AN EXHILARATING WORLD OF MOVEMENT WITH HIGH-OCTANE CHOREOGRAPHY,” states New York Magazine. Time Out New York calls it “RAW AND MORE PULSE-POUNDING than anything else on Broadway right now.”

The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director and Debby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023.

