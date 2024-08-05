Tickets On Sale Now for the Country People’s Choice Awards

The Grand Ole Opry House announces tickets are on sale NOW for the 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards” on September 26. Hosted by multiple award-winning Global Icon Shania Twain, the two-hour 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Tickets are available at opry.com or by calling (615) 871-OPRY.

Last year’s inaugural show, hosted by Opry members Little Big Town, recognized the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Throughout the night, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd were honored with Icon awards and star-studded performances, including Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd.

“People’s Choice Country Awards” is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

The total viewership for the 2023 “People’s Choice Country Awards” was up +16% compared to the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” simulcast that aired on NBC and E! (live +3.) The telecast was seen by 4.4 million viewers across all platforms, and content from the show reached 25 million cross-platform users (linear, digital and social).

The “People’s Choice Country Awards” is an extension of the popular fan-driven “People’s Choice Awards” franchise.

The only award show for the people and by the people, the “People’s Choice Country Awards” will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the awards ceremony.

