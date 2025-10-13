Tickets On Sale Now for the 10th Nashville Elvis Festival

The 10th anniversary of the Nashville Elvis Festival returns to Franklin on March 19-22, 2026, at the Factory at Franklin. The four-day event will offer multiple show offerings. Find tickets here.

Nashville Elvis Festival features special guests and some of the best Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Jimmy Holmes, Emilio Santoro, Cote Deonath, Pat Dunn, Ben Thompson, Jay Dupuis, Cody Ray Slaughter, Bill Cherry, Diogo Light, and Riley Jenkins.

Here is what you can expect from this year’s event.

The 10th anniversary celebration will be the festival’s largest event ever, with 10 iconic headliners, 25 up-and-coming tribute artists from all over the world, and very special guests!

10 incredible shows paying tribute to the King of Rock & Roll

3 late-night after parties hosted by Jeff Lewis & Friends

1 10th anniversary VIP event with a very special guest

Get your photo with Madame Tussauds Nashville’s ELVIS

