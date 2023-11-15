Tickets on sale now for NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament Match

LEBANON, Tenn. – Excitement is building as Cumberland University prepares to host the Second Round Match of the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship against St. Thomas on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lindsey-Donnell Stadium.

Cumberland University’s women’s soccer team is gearing up for another action-packed tournament match, the first at home since 2016, as they face off against St. Thomas in a bid to advance to the NAIA Final Site.

Tickets:

Fans and supporters eager to witness this high-stakes clash can now secure their tickets for the Second Round Match. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.gocumberlandathletics.com./tickets/.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $5

Children under 10: Free

Tickets can be purchased through the official event website or at the stadium on the day of the match, subject to availability.

