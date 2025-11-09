Tickets On Sale Now for Iroquois Steeplechase 2026

The Iroquois Steeplechase, sponsored by Bank of America, returns for the 85th anniversary event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN.) Tickets are available at IroquoisSteeplechase.org/tickets.

Known as Nashville’s “Rite of Spring,” the Iroquois Steeplechase combines world-class horse racing, Southern hospitality, fashion, and philanthropy. The 2026 event will introduce a new live music stage in Centerfield, featuring Nashville-based artists throughout the day.

Drawing more than 30,000 spectators annually, the Iroquois Steeplechase remains one of the premier steeplechase events in the United States, featuring seven exhilarating races in 2026 with total purses of $575,000, the richest on the National Steeplechase Association’s Spring circuit.

Since being designated as one of the primary beneficiaries in 1981, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has received more than $11.3 million from The Volunteer State Horsemen’s Foundation (VSHF) proceeds.

“Celebrating 85 years of the Iroquois Steeplechase is more than a milestone — it reflects the passion of our horsemen and the spirit of Nashville,” said Dwight Hall, Race Chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase. “Set in one of the most beautiful and unique locations in the city, the event continues to honor its long-standing traditions while thoughtfully elevating the hospitality experience each year.”

Ticketed Experiences

The Iroquois Steeplechase offers a range of experiences blending sport, social tradition, and community.

Box Seat renewals must be completed by February 11, 2026. New this year, Guests can enhance their box seat experience by reserving a table in the Iroquois Society. Other upgrades to the Box Seat experience include the Paddock Club or Turf Lunch.

Magnolia Garden: Longtime attendees will recognize this space under its former name, the Hunt Club. This space has been reimagined with the support of our sponsor, Vanderbilt Business. This ticket offers guests an all-inclusive experience featuring gourmet catering, full beverage service, guaranteed seating, a seated patio area and incredible views of the races.

Royal 615 Lounge: Known as one of Nashville’s hottest parties, returns with an expanded VIP Lounge Seating area, DJ entertainment, dance floor and access to a dedicated cash bar. Royal 615 VIP tickets include added comfort and amenities.

Tailgating: Tailgating renewals must be completed by January 14, 2026. Guests choose from six distinct tailgating areas to create their own gathering of guests. Each area is large enough for one vehicle and a 10×10 tent. To make the race day experience more seamless, the tailgating package is an available add-on that includes rental and set up of a 10×10 tent, table and chairs. To ensure safety and responsible enjoyment, a complimentary Designated Driver ticket is provided with every tailgate space.

Family Area is a dedicated zone for children featuring inflatables, face painting and other kid-friendly activities ensure fun for all ages. Children 12 and under are free in all tailgating areas.

For your convenience

Tickets purchased for the event grant access to the Live Music Stage where Nashville’s top emerging artists will perform, highlighting Music City’s deep musical roots.

Two Turf Tavern locations will offer beverage purchases: The Infield Turf Tavern is located between Centerfield and Royal 615. The Hillside Turf Tavern is located at the entrance to the box seats at the bottom of the Lower Paddock Club entrance.

Parking passes are available for purchase, and a designated ride-share drop-off and pick-up zone ensures easy access for guests.

Event Schedule for May 9, 2026:

Gates Open: 8:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 12:00 p.m.

Races: Seven races throughout the day with total purses of $575,000.

Additional Highlights: Style Contest, Tailgating Contest, Stick Pony Races, and the Parade of Hounds.

Closing: Hospitality venues close approximately 15 minutes after the final race, except for Royal 615, Live Music Stage and the Infield Turf Tavern, which close at 7 p.m.

A more detailed schedule will be available at IroquoisSteeplechase.org.

