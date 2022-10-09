Tickets On Sale Now for 2023 Nashville Elvis Festival

Elvis™ fans from around the world will gather in Franklin at The Factory at Franklin on March 30-April 2, 2023 for the 5th annual Nashville Elvis Festival, celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll™. Tickets are on sale now at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.

Nashville Elvis Festival features special guests and 28 of the top Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Bill Cherry, Ben Thompson, Ted Torres, Cote Deonath, Alex Mitchell, Michael Cullipher, Michael Chambliss, Jeff Lewis and Ultimate Johnny and June Tribute. Backing all live performances will be the incomparable FEVER BAND, giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.

Nashville Elvis Festival is produced by Tom Brown & Brian Mayes for Music City Festivals.

For tickets and information, please visit the official website at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.