Tickets Now on Sale for Parks and Rec’s Summer Children’s Theatre Productions

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and the Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park are excited to announce ticket sales for WCPR’s Children’s Theatre productions for summer 2022.

Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre is WCPR’s theatre company producing straight (non-musical) plays starring high school students. The summer production for 2022 will be Anne of Green Gables. Adapted by Joseph Robinette from L.M. Montgomery’s beloved novel of the same name, Anne of Green Gables follows the story of the feisty orphan, Anne Shirley. Adopted from an orphanage in Nova Scotia by Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, Anne Shirley’s acclimation to life in Avonlea isn’t exactly smooth sailing. The Cuthbert siblings wanted a quiet boy to help out around their farm, but instead they receive Anne, a redheaded, freckle-faced, free spirit who turns their lives upside down with her quirky behavior. Anne

navigates school, friendship, and life in Avonlea in this charming coming-of-age tale. Produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois. Performances will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 through July 6, 2022 and $12 starting July 7, 2022 for all ages. Children 3 and under can sit on an adult’s lap without a ticket.

Rising Stars is WCPR’s theater group for younger performers in first through eighth grade. The Rising Stars summer production for 2022 is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. Based on the popular Broadway production and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation

and tolerance. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. This production will have some fun interactive elements so that the audience can be a part of the show! Disney’s Beauty & the Beast JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supply by Music Theatre International, New York, NY. More information available at mtishows.com. Performances will take place Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 through July 17, 2022 and $12 starting July 18, 2022 for all ages. Children 3 and under can sit on an adult’s lap without a ticket.

Tickets for all upcoming events are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.