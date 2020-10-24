Throw a Pup Pawty! Case Treats for Mini Celebrations

Throwing a pup pawty this fall? You gather the four-legged friends, and we’ll provide the treats! Priced at just $10 per box, our pickup-ready boxes of refrigerated treats include a curated selection of our best-selling treats from the Three Dog Bakery refrigerated case. We’ve taken all the delicious goodies our customers love best and packaged them together in this curbside pickup-ready box!

All of these soft treats (friendly to the older canines at your celebration!) will last for approximately five days in your refrigerator at home.

What’s In the Box?

Each box of refrigerated dog treats contains:

1 Peanut Butter Drooly Dream Bar

1 Carob Flavored Boxer Brownie

1 Carrot Cake Treat

1 Peanut Butter Lickety Split

What’s “carob?” Native to the Mediterranean and Middle East regions, carob is a flowering evergreen that can be used to produce a brown floury powder that’s an excellent dog – and human – friendly substitute for chocolate. Carob is less bitter than the chocolate derived from cacao, and has a naturally sweet flavor. As a bonus, it’s also high in fiber, making it a healthy part of your pup’s diet. We love using carob in many of our fresh-baked, Fido-friendly goods.

All products contain wheat flour and require refrigeration. Decorations may appear different than photographed.

Pick Up Your Case Treats for a Mini Celebration!

Come visit our Mt. Juliet location anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Prefer not to come inside? We’ve got you covered! Please place your order for curbside pick-up here.

Three Dog Bakery is located at:

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

For information, call (615) 701-2128 or contact Three Dog Bakery online.