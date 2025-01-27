Three Nolensville Police Officers Complete FBI LEEDS

The Nolensville Police Department is proud to announce that three of its dedicated officers have successfully completed the prestigious FBI LEEDS (Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar) Trilogy Program!

This rigorous leadership development series consists of: Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute.

These courses are designed to enhance the leadership skills, decision-making, and ethical standards of law enforcement professionals.

The officers who completed this program are:

• Lieutenant Josh Combs

• Sergeant Jonathan Goodwin

• Sergeant Cody Ethridge

Chief Dale Armour stated, “Investing in our officers’ professional growth is essential for ensuring the highest standards of service to the community.”

